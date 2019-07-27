South Carolina

1 hospitalized in Ballantyne diving accident, according to Medic

Emergency crews responded to a reported diving accident in Ballantyne on Saturday afternoon.

Medic took one person with serious injuries to a hospital, according to a tweet from the agency at about 5 p.m.

The accident occurred in the 9200 block of Otter Creek Drive, off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Medic tweeted.

The call was reported as a “diving/drowning,” although no one died, authorities said.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

