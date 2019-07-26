South Carolina

Ransomware attack cripples North Carolina sheriff’s office network. FBI investigating.

Local governments have been held ransom more than once

Multiple local governments have been held up by hackers. Some of them choose to pay, and some don't. By
Up Next
Multiple local governments have been held up by hackers. Some of them choose to pay, and some don't. By

The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack that crippled the computer network of a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, hackers “destroyed a recent system backup and encrypted the information on the main server, preventing access,” Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said in a news release Friday.

Investigators notified the FBI, which immediately began investigating.

“It was not a security breach where the hackers retrieved information,” Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said in a statement. “No information on the computers was compromised.”

Sheriff’s office IT workers, however, were still trying to access encrypted information on Friday afternoon and update security, according to the sheriff.

The ransomware also struck the sheriff’s office website, which investigators took down and hope to restore soon, according to the release.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
  Comments  