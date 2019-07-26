South Carolina
Ransomware attack cripples North Carolina sheriff’s office network. FBI investigating.
Local governments have been held ransom more than once
The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack that crippled the computer network of a North Carolina sheriff’s office.
At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, hackers “destroyed a recent system backup and encrypted the information on the main server, preventing access,” Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said in a news release Friday.
Investigators notified the FBI, which immediately began investigating.
“It was not a security breach where the hackers retrieved information,” Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said in a statement. “No information on the computers was compromised.”
Sheriff’s office IT workers, however, were still trying to access encrypted information on Friday afternoon and update security, according to the sheriff.
The ransomware also struck the sheriff’s office website, which investigators took down and hope to restore soon, according to the release.
Comments