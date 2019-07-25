South Carolina
Tractor-trailer hits, kills 2 SCDOT workers in Horry County crash, investigators say
South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers
Two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers died after a tractor-trailer hit them while they were standing on U.S. 501 in Horry County.
A total of four vehicles were involved in the Thursday crash and six other people were injured.
Cecil Morgan, 35, from Aynor, and David Sibbick, 29, from Loris, died from injuries sustained in a Thursday wreck, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 and Pines Oak Farm Road. Highway Patrol Cpl. Judd Jones said a Freightliner truck hit two other cars that were stopped in traffic, then hit the two SCDOT workers. The tractor-trailer also struck a legally parked SCDOT vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Five other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. One person had minor injuries, but did not go to the hospital.
The driver of the Freightliner truck was not injured, Jones said.
Comments