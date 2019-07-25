Tractor-trailer hits, kills 2 SCDOT workers in Horry County crash, investigators say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers died after a tractor-trailer hit them while they were standing on U.S. 501 in Horry County.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the Thursday crash and six other people were injured.

Cecil Morgan, 35, from Aynor, and David Sibbick, 29, from Loris, died from injuries sustained in a Thursday wreck, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 and Pines Oak Farm Road. Highway Patrol Cpl. Judd Jones said a Freightliner truck hit two other cars that were stopped in traffic, then hit the two SCDOT workers. The tractor-trailer also struck a legally parked SCDOT vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Five other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. One person had minor injuries, but did not go to the hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner truck was not injured, Jones said.