A Lancaster couple doesn’t often play the lottery together. When they did? Both won.

There’s a lucky day, then there’s what happened to a Lancaster couple who had a scratch-off to remember.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Lancaster couple bought two scratch-offs at S&S Food Mart in Lancaster. The husband won $200. The wife won $150,000.

Four top prizes of $150,000 remain in the $5 Giant Jumbo Bucks game. Odds are 1 in 600,000 of winning one. According to lottery officials who spoke with the couple, the husband routinely plays but seldom buys his wife a ticket. The pair decided each would play this time.

“He had a fit,” the wife told lottery officials.

South Carolina doesn’t require identification of lottery winners.

The lucky couple aren’t the only ones bringing in money. This week alone, the tri-county area accounts for 17 wins at $500 or more. Those York, Lancaster and Chester county tickets will collect more than $314,000.

Eight wins came from Rock Hill stores. Indian Land, Chester and Lancaster added two more each, with Fort Mill and York adding winners, too.

Lees Convenience Store Plus in Rock Hill sold a $125,000 winner in the 777 game. Xpress Stop No. 5 in Rock Hill sold a $10,000 ticket, as did The Forks in Lancaster.