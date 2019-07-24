After contentious search, incoming USC President Caslen mending bridges with critics

Protesters rally before Friday’s USC presidential vote University of South Carolina students and faculty march Friday to the site of the vote on university presidential candidate Robert Caslen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of South Carolina students and faculty march Friday to the site of the vote on university presidential candidate Robert Caslen.

Incoming University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen is well aware of the controversy surrounding how he was chosen to lead the state’s flagship school.

He saw the protests. He heard lawmakers call on the governor to restart the presidential search. And he has read the overwhelmingly negative comments faculty and staff made about his candidacy.

Since Caslen was named president Friday, he has been reaching out to students, lawmakers and donors who criticized either his candidacy or the process that led to his selection.

Wednesday morning, Caslen spoke on the phone with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Democrat who opposed S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster pressuring the board of trustees to cast a vote on Caslen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That phone call — which Benjamin described as “cordial” — was organized by a mutual friend, Adrian Perkins, who is the mayor of Shreveport, Louisiana, and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where Caslen was the superintendent.

Benjamin is working on conducting a follow-up meeting with Caslen around the time of Caslen’s first day as president of USC, Aug. 1, he said.

Tuesday, Caslen met with Lou Kennedy, a major USC donor and owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals. Kennedy and her husband have donated $30 million to USC’s pharmaceutical program, according to the media reports.

“I felt like he was a gentleman, no question about it,” Kennedy said. “I’m anxious to see what he’s going to do on the job with a school as great as ours.”

Kennedy publicly supported fellow mega-donor Darla Moore’s call for the USC board of trustees to reopen the search. Shortly after Caslen was named president, Nephron extended Caslen a public invitation to visit the Lexington County-based company.

I support Darla’s position completely! UofSC deserves a robust search for diverse candidates, and it should not be politicized. — Lou Kennedy (@Lulunephron) July 19, 2019

Monday, Caslen met with a group of 15 students, some of whom favored his candidacy and some who did not. One of those opposed to him being president was Lyric Swinton, who helped organize protests in both April and last week.

“I never thought he was a bad person...That was never my beef with him. It was his lack of qualifications,” Swinton said.

Swinton said Caslen has the leadership skills required to rise to the occasion, but needs to “address the crooked way he got into the university,” and needs to make sure he surrounds himself with the right people.

“He’s going to have to build a team of the right people,” Swinton said.

More specifically, that’s going to mean getting the right provost, which is the university’s top academic officer. Joan Gabel, who was USC’s former provost, accepted a job as the president of the University of Minnesota.

Caslen has also been trying to build a bridge with the Faculty Senate, which passed a unanimous vote of “no confidence” in Caslen’s candidacy earlier this month.

After being named president, Caslen spoke with Faculty Senate Chair Marco Valtorta over email and said he was committed to giving faculty a voice and listening to them. Valtorta released a statement Sunday calling for faculty to give him a chance.

“For the sake of the institution, President Caslen should be given the opportunity to succeed in pursuit of (USC’s) vision,” Valtorta wrote.

“Ernest Hemingway’s advice may be relevant: ‘the best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them,” Valtorta said.