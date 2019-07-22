Woman contracts flesh-eating disease at Myrtle Beach water park, suit says

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

A South Carolina woman faces more than $1 million in medical bills after scraping her arm at the bottom of a Myrtle Beach-area water park pool and becoming infected by flesh-eating organisms, according to a lawsuit filed in Horry County.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff, Beverly Lanham, was knocked down by a wave in the wave pool at Wild Water & Wheels in June 2017 and suffered a scrape on her arm. When the wave knocked Lanham over, “the flesh-eating organisms entered Plaintiff’s body and began eating her right arm,” the suit states.

Lanham was infected by necrotizing faciitis, also known as a flesh-eating disease, according to the lawsuit. Lanham has had multiple surgeries, suffered “permanent disfigurement,” ongoing serious pain and faces more than $1 million in medical bills, the lawsuit states.

The water park failed to keep the water clean and test for water quality, according to the lawsuit.

The Sun News has reached out to Wild Water & Wheels for comment.