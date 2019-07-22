New USC president visits days after divisive search ends

University of South Carolina alumni and employee Meghan Haxton listens as a student leader talks to protesters angry after the University of South Carolina selected retired Army general Robert Caslen as its new president in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Students, professors and donors protested Caslen, saying he wasn't qualified, didn't know much about the university and the selection process had become too political. AP Photo

The new president at the University of South Carolina is in Columbia visiting campus.

Former three-star Army General Robert Caslen said after trustees picked him to lead the school following a divisive search that he will listen to everyone at the school and seek their advice.

Caslen is in Columbia visiting the school and will talk to reporters Monday.

Students and professors opposed Caslen, saying the search for a new president was flawed and lacked diversity and that Caslen didn't have a doctoral degree or research university experience.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Caslen spent five years as superintendent at West Point and 43 years in the Army.

Outgoing President Harris Pastides says strained relationships happen in all families and asked students and professors to work together with Caslen to heal and move the university forward.