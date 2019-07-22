Wanted fugitive in Lancaster killing featured on A&E Live PD

Derrick Allen McIlwain Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

The hit television show Live PD is helping the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to catch a suspected killer.

The show aired a wanted segment over the weekend as deputies in Lancaster search for Derrick McIlwain.

McIlwain, 41, of Heath Springs is wanted on warrants for murder and domestic violence..

The body of Kimberly Beth Alger, 36, was found May 28 outside a vacant home on Spirit Road, said Faile and Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese. Alger was McIlwain’s girlfriend, police said.

McIlwain remains at large and deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialLivePD/videos/937509483263952/UzpfSTIzNTQ0OTExMzE2ODg3ODoyMjk5MzIwNDc2NzgxNzIx/

McIlwain also is wanted on an arrest warrant for a previous domestic violence against Alger.

The A&E network cable show aired the plea for help. The video already has more than 63,000 views on the Live PD Facebook Page.