Man dies after electrocution and fall while working at SC high school, officials say

A man working at a South Carolina school died after he was electrocuted and fell. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man working at a South Carolina school died after he was electrocuted and fell Thursday, the Georgetown County School District said.

A school district official said a man was electrocuted while he was working as a subcontractor at Georgetown High School, WBTW reported.

Georgetown police said the man then fell to the floor eight feet below where he was working, according to WCSC.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said the man, identified as Myrtle Beach resident Jeremy Starks, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per WMBF.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the 28-year-old’s cause of death, but the coroner blamed injuries caused by the electrocution or the fall, WPDE reported.

Information on what caused the electrocution was not available.

A school district official said the “tragic accident” is being investigated, adding, “Our prayers go out to the individual’s family and friends,” according to South Strand News.

SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous.