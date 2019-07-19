South Carolina

Coroner identifies victims in house collapse near SC lake

Two people were killed and more were injured when a South Carolina building collapsed.
Two people were killed and more were injured when a South Carolina building collapsed. Pickens County Emergency Management

The Pickens County coroner identified two people who died after a structure fell apart following a storm.

Coroner Kandy Kelley said Domingo Diego Nicolas, 22, and Sabino Juarez Lopez, 42, were putting up walls for a house that was under construction near Lake Keowee when building materials fell on top of them.

Nicolas and Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews rushed two other people to a hospital after the home on Water Lake Drive in Sunset crumbled.

“Three of the four exterior walls collapsed and they were all pancaked on to each other,” Vineyards Fire Chief Phil Black said, according the Greenville News.

The partial collapse occurred after a powerful thunderstorm with strong winds and lightning blew through the area, Pickens County Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Emergency responders had trouble accessing the site because of trees that were toppled during the storm, a reporter tweeted.

An autopsy will be performed Saturday, Kelley said.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

collapse.JPG
Two people were killed and more were injured when a South Carolina building collapsed. Twitter Screen Grab

Profile Image of David Travis Bland
David Travis Bland
David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.
  Comments  