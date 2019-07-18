Church property vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’ graffiti in South Carolina, officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A church property was vandalized with “Hail Satan” written in spray paint and other graffiti in South Carolina’s Upstate, according to WSPA.

Leaders with the Impact Community Church plan to make the Spartanburg County property the site of a new church, according to the TV station, and erected three large crosses on the site.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report notes deputies took a report of vandalism at the site this week. The report says a Community Watch member reported the vandalism.

One of the wooden crosses had the word “Jesus” spray painted on it, and another said “Sucks,” WHNS reports.

“Hail Satan” and a pentagram graffiti were left on an electrical box, the station said.

This isn’t the first time a South Carolina church property was vandalized with “Hail Satan.” Almost exactly a year ago police arrested three teenagers in Union County for carving the same words into a church porch.

