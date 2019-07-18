Midlands Tech is investigating how a virus crashed most of the computers on campus

Federal Trade Commission: Protect Your Computer from Malware The Federal Trade Commission offers advice on how to protect computers from Malware. Malware is short for "malicious software" and includes viruses and spyware installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Federal Trade Commission offers advice on how to protect computers from Malware. Malware is short for "malicious software" and includes viruses and spyware installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent.

Officials at Midlands Technical College shut down most of the computers on campus for several hours Wednesday after a virus affected an internal server.

The computer shutdown — done to block the virus from spreading — prevented students from accessing email, using on-campus computers and accessing some online classes, said Stefanie Goebeler, a vice president for marketing at Midlands Tech.

Midlands Tech is investigating how it became infected with the virus, said Stefanie Goebeler, a vice president for marketing at Midlands Tech.

“At this point we do not believe any data has been lost,” Goebeler said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Faculty are working with students whose classes were affected by the computer issues, Goebeler said.

As of Thursday afternoon, all systems have been returned back to normal, Goebeler said.

“It’s business as usual,” Goebeler said.

Colleges and universities are common targets for cyberattacks. At the University of South Carolina, hackers bombarded the school with more than 100 million hacking attempts, according to a previous article from The State.