Rock Hill man charged with cocaine trafficking after drugs found in home, police say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A Rock Hill man is accused of trafficking cocaine after five ounces of narcotics were found in his home by drug agents, police said.

Travis Pedro Mclurkin, 51, was charged with trafficking between 100 and 200 grams of cocaine, according to jail records. He was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, records show.

Officers with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit searched McLurkin’s Firetower Road home east of Rock Hill and found around 140 grams of cocaine, said Marvin Brown, drug unit commander. More than 30 grams of marijuana also was found in the house, Brown said.

McLurkin was arrested late Wednesday, Brown said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A conviction for trafficking between 100 grams and 200 grams of cocaine carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison under South Carolina law.

McLurkin was being held at York County jail late Thursday under a $20,000 bond, jail records showed.