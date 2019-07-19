McClatchy is hiring reporters, editors in the Carolinas. Here are our job openings.

You can find all McClatchy job openings here.

Charlotte, N.C.

The Charlotte Observer

Banking reporter: The banking beat on the business team is a critical, high-profile one for The Charlotte Observer. It requires both a daily presence as well as enterprise work to help our community understand and make sense of a sector that has an extensive reach and impact in the city. The beat needs to connect with readers on multiple levels. Learn more and apply here.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carolina Panthers reporter (two positions): The Carolina Panthers beat reporter breaks news and delivers exclusive enterprise and smart analysis in a fast-paced, competitive environment. The Panthers beat reporter should have a deep knowledge of the NFL and be adept at building league sources. A strong source network is vital to being out front of competitors, and this reporter must be able to find and break news, cover breaking news with urgency and develop compelling enterprise and analysis. Learn more and apply here.

News editor: The Charlotte Observer is looking for a news editor to lead our breaking news and public safety coverage, along with planning our daily digital news report. This editor will work closely with the metro editor and others to lead our journalists in selecting, pursuing and writing stories that will inform, entertain and ignite the interest of readers in the Charlotte area and beyond. Learn more and apply here.

Columbia, S.C.

The State

Breaking news reporter: The breaking news reporter will have a demonstrated commitment to fairness and accuracy, in fact and in tone, and a strong grounding in journalism ethics. And like all journalists at The State Media, the reporter must have demonstrated the desire and skills to build audience loyalty, engagement and growth around compelling public service journalism. Learn more and apply here.

Projects reporter: Key skills include the ability to find and tell exclusive, compelling stories that will have the greatest impact on our communities, to use data and documents to hold governments and institutions accountable, and to understand how to use a broad range of media in storytelling. Learn more and apply here.

Raleigh, N.C.

The News & Observer

Business and real estate reporter: The reporter will write daily stories along with deeper projects that examine the impact of business and real estate growth and expansion in our fast-growing region. The reporter will cover people, companies, key issues and trends in the business and real estate communities. Because we’re in the capital city of North Carolina, the reporter also will have an eye on the intersection of business, real estate and politics. Learn more and apply here.

Sports editor: We’re looking for a sports editor to direct coverage of pro, college and high school sports in a dynamic, high-energy sports market. The sports editor will work collaboratively with our sports teams across McClatchy’s Carolinas newsrooms to develop compelling and essential sports journalism for our readers. The ability to collaborate effectively is essential. Learn more and apply here.

Rock Hill, S.C.

The Herald

Sports editor/reporter: The Rock Hill Herald’s sports reporter/editor covers the most important college and high school sports news in our Upstate South Carolina coverage area and helps coordinate our freelance assignments and story planning. The reporter/editor position calls for a versatile journalist with excellent news judgment for community journalism as well as planning and editing skills to help with freelancer assignments. Learn more and apply here.