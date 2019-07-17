Deputy injured after being dragged by car during chase, South Carolina officials say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A driver running from a traffic stop crashed into a patrol car and dragged a deputy for a short distance in South Carolina, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, WSPA reports.

The sheriff’s office said officers tried to pull over the driver Tuesday, but the driver took off, according to WSPA.

The deputies managed to flatten two tires on the car during the chase, WYFF reports.

But the driver crashed into a sheriff’s office car and then dragged the deputy, WYFF said.

The sheriff’s office arrested three people in connection with the chase, according to WHNS.

The deputy had minor injuries, WHNS reports.

Anderson County is in the South Carolina Upstate, southeast of Greenville along the border with Georgia.

