Fire destroys South Carolina church, and now the state is investigating, officials say

A fire destroyed a church in Salter, South Carolina, Tuesday morning, officials say.

Photos of the fire show flames shooting from the roof as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze, Williamsburg County Fire Department Captain William Horton shared on Twitter.

Later photos show part of the brick exterior of the church still standing, with the rest of the building collapsed in the fire, according to photos from Horton.

The first crews were on scene at about 4:30 a.m., Horton said. The fire was out by about 7 a.m., he said.

The fire collapsed the roof at the Old Bethlehem Baptist church, WCSC reports.

There were no injuries, Horton said.

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were also at the scene Tuesday to look into what started the church fire, WBTW reports.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been released,” WCIV said.

