Pedestrian, 89, dies after being hit in Tega Cay Walmart parking lot, police say

An investigation is ongoing after an 89-year-old man walking in a Walmart parking lot in Tega Cay died after a collision with a truck, police said.

The man had walked out of the store around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck, said Lt. James Parker of the Tega Cay Police Department.

The man was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital from a nearby church Sunday after the incident, a Tega Cay police report showed.

The man identified by Parker and reports as Norman Baker of Charlotte, died Monday. Baker’s family has been notified of his death, Parker said.

Parker said reports show the driver of the truck was turning in front of the store when the collision occurred. It was captured on store video surveillance collected by Tega Cay police officers, Parker said.

The driver was given a Tega Cay city citation for careless driving, Parker said.

The case remains open pending further investigation by York County authorities.



