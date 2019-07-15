‘Mexican fare with a Southern flair’: Popular Rock Hill brewery plans a second site.

‘Drink your way through York County’ with new app, brew trail Visit York County announced the YoCo Brew Trail, a new program designed to promote local breweries, ciders and bottle shops, at Legal Remedy Brewing in Rock Hill, South Carolina Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Visit York County announced the YoCo Brew Trail, a new program designed to promote local breweries, ciders and bottle shops, at Legal Remedy Brewing in Rock Hill, South Carolina Wednesday morning.

A popular Rock Hill brewery is about to become a popular Rock Hill brewery with two locations.

Legal Remedy Brewing announced plans to open a new spot in Riverwalk, at 1157 Herrons Ferry Road across from the Giordana Velodrome. The main brewing still will take place at Legal Remedy’s 129 Oakland Ave. location, which opened in 2015.

The recent announcement notes a “cantina inspired theme” combining “Mexican fare with a Southern flair.” Specialty tacos and craft cocktails join popular brews and new ones as they’re developed. The 12,000-square-foot site is under development. A name hasn’t been decided.

The Oakland Avenue location opened in 2015 in a former car dealership site. It’s about the same size as the new space. The original spot has a 17-barrel brewing system, two smaller systems and a canning line. It offers two dozen taps, food and events. Legal Remedy focuses on a sustainable setup and product line, which will remain the same at the new site.





Since Legal Remedy opened on Oakland, others followed. Local breweries now include Dust Off Brewing Co., Rock Hill Brewing Co. and Slow Play Brewing. York County tourism leaders kicked off the YoCo Brew Trail adding those sites to Main Street Bottle Shop, Amor Artis Brewing in Fort Mill and Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery in York.

The brew trail earned a state tourism award earlier this year after racking up more than 2,000 app downloads, nearly 3,000 stops into local breweries, almost 300 completed trails and about $75,000 in direct spending in less than five months.

“There is a demand for breweries in this area and these owners are taking advantage of the desire from locals to have those types of options in York County,” Visit York County President Billy Dunlap said, adding then he expects more breweries to open within two years. “The craft beer industry continues to grow across the country and York County is following that trend.”