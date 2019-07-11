Instagram dispute led to death of teen, who was dumped on road by friend, SC cops say

Ke'Savious Keyshawn Elmore was charged with multiple crimes after shooting at a group of teens over an Instagram dispute. Greenville County Detention Center

The teen whose body was found on a South Carolina road after he was shot in the chest Tuesday was dumped there by a friend, the Travelers Rest Police Department said.

On Thursday, Police Chief Benjamin Ford said Devon Javon Curry, 16, was killed after he and an 18-year-old friend were in a shootout with two other teenagers, sparked by an argument about an Instagram post, WHNS reported.

Police said Curry and Ke’Savious Keyshawn Elmore drove to a Greenville County apartment complex, where they opened fire on a group of teenagers in the parking lot shortly after 11:15 p.m., according to WYFF.

Two in the group of teens at the apartment returned fire, fatally shooting Curry, per WSPA.

The police chief said 50-60 shots were fired in a minute or two during the shootout, where two different handguns and a rifle were used, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

Curry “came over here to confront these individuals,” Ford said, according to the newspaper. “It’s my understanding that there was a disagreement on social media and they were going back and forth with each other.”





South Carolina 16-year-old Devon Curry was shot in the chest and died late Tuesday night. GoFundMe Screengrab

After Curry was shot, police said Elmore sped away with his friend before dumping Curry’s body on the side of a Greenville road, WHNS reported. That was about 10 miles away from the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

A passerby found Curry’s body lying on the ground around 11:40 p.m. behind a building, Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said in a news release. The teen had a gunshot wound to his chest and was dead when he was found, according to the news release.

Elmore was arrested and taken to Greenville County Detention Center where he was charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, jail records show.

Two other teenagers — 17-year-old Anthony O’Neal Martin, Jr., and a 16-year-old who has not been publicly identified because of his age — were charged with murder and other crimes, per WSPA.

In addition to murder, police said Martin and the juvenile were both charged with criminal conspiracy, discharging a firearm into a dwelling or vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to WYFF.

Ford said the juvenile will appear in family court next week to determine if his charges will remain at that level, or if they will be upgraded to state court, the Herald-Journal reported.

Curry’s uncle, Brent Stewart, set up an online fundraiser for his sister to help the family cover funeral expenses.

In it, he said the Spartanburg teen was the middle child of three sons and “his so called friends just left him for dead on the side of the road.”

