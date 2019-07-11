Former SC police chief pleads guilty to theft of federal funds and lying to FBI

John Monk

Former Manning police chief Gary Shaffer pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston on Thursday in connection with the theft of some $78,000 in federal funds.

Shaffer was indicted in January and charged with theft of federal funds, money laundering, structuring and making a false statement to an FBI agent, according to an indictment in the case.





Federal prosecutors agreed to drop some charges, and Shaffer pleaded guilty to theft of government gunds and lying to a federal agent.

Manning had been fired as Manning police chief in July 2018. Manning, with a population of about 4,000, is the county seat of Clarendon County, a rural county between Columbia and the Atlantic coast.





The indictment said that from September to November 2015, Shaffer siphoned off proceeds from the “distribution of controlled substances.”

Then Shaffer deposited that money into multiple accounts that belonged to him and his wife, the indictment said.

Shaffer “unlawfully and knowingly” made sure each deposit was less than $10,000 to avoid federal oversight, the indictment said.

A federal law that seeks to identify drug traffickers and tax evaders requires banks to report all deposits of more than $10,000. People who break up large deposits to keep them under $10,000 are said to be “structuring” their deposits to avoid triggering bank reporting requirements.

According to the indictment, Shaffer lied to an FBI agent when he told the agent, who was investigating Shaffer’s bank deposit history, that he had received the money he was depositing from his brother. In fact, the indictment said, Shaffer “stole the money from” the city of Manning.

Federal Judge Bruce Hendricks presided. Assistant U.S. Attorneys prosecuting the case were Brook Andrews and Will Lewis. Federal public defender Cody Groeber represented Shaffer.