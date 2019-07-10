Alleged SC courthouse pipe bomb suspect arrested by feds, denied bond

Michael Lambert Seabrooke, the Pickens County courthouse bombing suspect, is brought to the federal courthouse in Greenville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Greenville News

A Pickens County man is being held in connection with the weekend pipe bombing of the Pickens County courthouse.

Michael Seabrooke has violated federal law by possessing a unregistered destructive device, according to an affidavit in Seabrooke’s case sworn by a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Thomas Kurtz.

Late Wednesday morning, Seabrooke made an initial court appearance at the federal courthouse in Greenville where he was denied bond, the Greenville News reported.

On searching his vehicle, a Chevy Silverado pickup, federal agents found two metal pipe bombs and two incendiary devices (Molotov cocktails) inside it, the affidavit said.

On Sunday night, around 11:15 pm, Pickens police found a device that had exploded at the courthouse and damaged the building. No one was injured.

Law officers, using surveillance video taken from businesses around the courthouse, identified a Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a South Carolina tag that was registered to a person in Columbia.

On Sunday, law enforcement officers located the vehicle in Columbia and staked it out.

When Seabrooke approached the pickup, officers took him into custody, the affidavit said.

After Seabrooke was given his Miranda warning, he told the FBI and ATF agent that he had placed the device at the Pickens County courthouse, the affidavit said.

He also said he threw several destructive devices on the roof the Pickens County Department of Social Services.

Check back for more details on this developing story.