Will the system in the Gulf of Mexico impact the Myrtle Beach area? Here’s what we know

Forecasters keep an eye on possible tropical storm formation in Gulf of Mexico Weather forecasters say there is an 80% chance of a tropical storm or tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico later in the week.

Though the Myrtle Beach area will see showers and thunderstorms this week, the potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will not impact the Grand Strand, said Steve Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers everyday heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Myrtle Beach area.

“The bulk of the rainfall will impact the gulf coast states versus our region,” Pfaff said in an email to The Sun News. “We have a weather pattern that will support showers and thunderstorms for the next few days; however, they are not directly related to the potential tropical system in the Gulf.”

Heat index values may reach up to 100 degrees Thursday, with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and a high temperature about 88 degrees, the NWS reports. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Friday and a high of about 88 degrees, according to the NWS.

Into the weekend there is a chance of scattered storms Saturday and a mostly sunny day on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday morning a tropical depression is expected to form late Wednesday or Thursday, impacting the Gulf coast from Louisiana to the upper Texas coast.