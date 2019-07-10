South Carolina

1.4 magnitude earthquake reported north of Richland County

How to prepare for an earthquake

FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake. By
Up Next
FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake. By
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

A small earthquake was reported north of Columbia Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor — which registered a 1.4 on the Richter scale — was reported just after 8 a.m. in Winnsboro Mills, which is in Fairfield County, about 30 miles north of Columbia, the Geological Survey said. It measured just over a kilometer deep.

That magnitude of earthquake is “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the Geological Survey’s website.

Moderately damaging quakes hit the inland area of the Carolina every few decades, while smaller quakes are felt about once every year or two, according to the agency.

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported near Clemson last month.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

  Comments  