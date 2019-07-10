1.4 magnitude earthquake reported north of Richland County

How to prepare for an earthquake FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake.

A small earthquake was reported north of Columbia Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor — which registered a 1.4 on the Richter scale — was reported just after 8 a.m. in Winnsboro Mills, which is in Fairfield County, about 30 miles north of Columbia, the Geological Survey said. It measured just over a kilometer deep.

USGS has confirmed a low magnitude 1.4 #earthquake occurred near Winnsboro Mills, South Carolina, this morning: #sctweets https://t.co/EMBtRpgh8l — SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 10, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That magnitude of earthquake is “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the Geological Survey’s website.

Moderately damaging quakes hit the inland area of the Carolina every few decades, while smaller quakes are felt about once every year or two, according to the agency.

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported near Clemson last month.