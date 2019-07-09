3 charged in shooting that injured man at Clemson motel

From left to right: Audrina Rich, Jenny Rich and Gemonte Gibson Clemson Police Department

Three people face charges in connection with a shooting at a Clemson motel, where a man was shot after a domestic situation early Monday.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Monday at the Clemson Motel on the 800 block of Old Greenville Highway, according to an incident report from the Clemson Police Department. Officers arrived and found a man standing outside of a room who told them he had been shot in the leg.

The victim was “reluctantly” taken to a Greenville hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting, but police said it appeared to stem from “a domestic situation that escalated to the shots being fired.”

The three suspects had left the motel before police arrived but were later found in the Townville area of Anderson County, according to the release.

Gemonte Lewis Gibson, 25, of Seneca, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and bringing contraband into a jail, according to the police department. Jenny Lynn Rich, 48, and Audrina Marie Rich, 27, both of Townville, were each charged with accessory to a felony.

All three suspects were placed in the Clemson city jail.