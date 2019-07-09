Public outcry pushes massage parlor out of this Columbia neighborhood

Shedding light on human trafficking in massage parlors Traffickers use coercion and fraud to lure their victims into forced labor and sexual exploitation in illicit massage businesses. Here’s a look into how that human trafficking system works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Traffickers use coercion and fraud to lure their victims into forced labor and sexual exploitation in illicit massage businesses. Here’s a look into how that human trafficking system works.

The owner of a Mauldin massage parlor has withdrawn her request to open one near downtown Columbia.

Yuzhen Zhu had applied with the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals for a special exception to permit a massage parlor on Beltline Boulevard near Devine Street. The U-Relax Massage parlor would have been located next door to Maurice’s barbecue at 714 N. Beltline Blvd.

City Council member Moe Baddourah said city staff told him the request has been withdrawn permanently.

“It’s a win-win for the neighborhood,” he said. “The big boys of the neighborhood getting together and opposing the special exception is the right move.”

Baddourah said he didn’t know if Zhu’s operation is legitimate or not. But that the presence of a massage parlor in an area that already has tattoo parlors and an adult bookstore would have been harmful to the neighborhood.

“I don’t think we can make this type of business illegal in South Carolina,” he said, “but we can control where they go.”





The parlor would have been near the Shandon, Sherwood Forest, Heathwood and Cross Hill neighborhoods.

Residents of those neighborhoods had organized a large turnout for Tuesday’s board meeting, before learning of the withdrawal.

Zhu, contacted Monday by The State, said she has operated another parlor by the same name at 304A N. Main St. in Mauldin, near Greenville, since 2014. Zhu, whose address and phone number on the special permit application are the same as the Mauldin parlor, said she hasn’t had any trouble with the police.





“Never, never,” she said. “We have very good customer reviews.”

The Mauldin Police Department says it has no records of any crimes committed at Zhu’s massage parlor there.