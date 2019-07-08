Man steals money 14 people paid for a class at Clemson, SC police say

Five things to know about Clemson University Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries.

Fourteen people paid deposits for a class at Clemson University’s extension program, but the money never made it into the school’s coffers, police say.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Jacob Stokes, 36, with embezzlement of public funds, saying he stole $1,400 from the university.

A warrant says Stokes collected $100 in cash each from 14 people who registered for a pesticide applicator class at the school.

SLED said officers arrested the Florence man Friday. The division said Clemson police asked state investigators to look into the case after the money went missing in March.

The warrant says Stokes took the funds for “personal use and failed to account for them.