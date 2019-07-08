South Carolina
Check your pockets: $300,000 lottery ticket was purchased at Midlands store
Someone won $300,000 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a Midlands convenience store, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.
Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Piedmont Petro Corner Mart #51 on S.C. 34 in Newberry. The winning numbers — 13, 16, 25, 27 and 35 — were drawn Friday.
Because the winner paid an extra dollar to “power up,” the prize tripled from $100,000 to $300,000, according to the lottery.
The winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prize. South Carolina is one of just a handful of states that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.
The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are one in 1,606,214, according to the lottery.
