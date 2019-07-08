Woman drowns in the ocean off Myrtle Beach shore, Horry County Coroner says

Staying safe on the water in Myrtle Beach Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue talks about staying safe while enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue talks about staying safe while enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

A woman drowned in the ocean on the north section of Myrtle Beach Sunday evening.

Ocean rescue and medic units were called to the 80th Avenue North area about 6:40 p.m. after reports of a possible swimmer in distress. After units arrived, the Horry County Coroner’s Office was called, the report states.

An autopsy found the cause of death was drowning, said Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner.

The incident report lists the victim as a 50-year-old woman.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the victim’s name will be released after family is notified.

MBPD is investigating the incident.