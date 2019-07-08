‘I fully intend to win’: Presidential candidate Kamala Harris visits Myrtle Beach

Kamala Harris, democratic candidate, visits Myrtle Beach Kamala Harris, democratic presidential candidate visits the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in South Carolina on July 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kamala Harris, democratic presidential candidate visits the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in South Carolina on July 8, 2019.

Over 1,000 people cheered on presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Myrtle Beach on Monday as she cited President Donald Trump as a predator and declared she will be the country’s next Commander-in-Chief.





The California Senator received rapturous applause from the standing-room-only crowd at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Monday afternoon as she shared her vision for a nation that protects the environment, enhances healthcare, ensures equal pay for women, enacts comprehensive gun reform and immigration control, eliminates detention centers and trusts its national security over foreign leaders.

“We need a new Commander-in-Chief,” Harris said. “I fully intend to win this election.”

Harris, who touted her career as a prosecutor, took aim at Trump outlining his alleged “predatory instincts and predatory nature” of preying on the vulnerable and those he perceives to be weak. She said Trump has betrayed the American people by not fulfilling the promises he made during his presidential campaign, and passing legislation that benefits the rich, amplifies his ego and doesn’t support the working class.

“We are a nation of hard-working people. We need a president that has some concern and some interest in the lives of people other than himself,” Harris said. “It’s time to turn the page and write the new chapter of our nation.”

Harris added that it’s up to the American people to stand against four more years of Trump.

The democratic candidate made her ninth trip to South Carolina as her campaign garners steam following her recent showing during the first presidential debate last week. Harris is currently part of a crowded field of Democrats vying for the presidential nomination that also includes Vice President Joe Biden and fellow U.S. senators Cory Booker, of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, and Bernie Sanders, of Vermont.

If elected in 2020, Harris promised to support a Green New Deal and re-enter the United States into the Paris Agreement on her first day in office. She will also give Congress the first 100 days of her inauguration to devise a comprehensive bill on gun safety for her to sign into law. If Congress doesn’t comply, Harris said she’ll enact executive action that requires universal background checks, bans the importation of assault weapons and strips gun dealers of their license if they violate the law.

“We have seen the worst of human tragedies,” Harris said. “We’re not lacking for ideas, what we’re lacking for is courage.”

Additionally, Harris wants to ensure women are paid equal to their male counterpart by requiring corporations to publicly state if it provides equal opportunities. For every 1 percent differential men and women are paid for equal work, Harris said corporations will be fined an equal percent of its profits from the prior year.

Harris also believes citizens shouldn’t be forced to work more than one job to afford basic human rights, stressing the need to change the tax code to see that families who make less than $100,000 annually, receive a tax credit up to $6,000 a year where $500 can be collected a month. Furthermore, Harris plans to see educators “paid their value” by making a federal investment to close the teacher pay gap.

“Let’s fight for the America we believe in,” Harris said. “This is a fight we will win.”