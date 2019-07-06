Shootout at a McDonald’s in Charlotte leaves 4 hospitalized, 1 critical, NC cops say

Community assembles at Tom Hunter Park for Stop the Violence vigil Hidden Valley community members gathered for a vigil as part of a Queen City Day of Solidarity on Monday, April 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hidden Valley community members gathered for a vigil as part of a Queen City Day of Solidarity on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Four people were hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Charlotte early Saturday, police said.

Shots were fired between a passenger in what police described as a “ride-share service vehicle” and two males armed with handguns. The shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. in the McDonald’s parking lot in the 3000 block of Eastway Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

A female passenger was the most seriously hurt, according to police. She had life-threatening injuries, according to the CMPD release.

The ride-share driver and the male passenger were grazed in the hand by bullets. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The ride-share driver took his passengers to a QT convenience store in the 3200 block of Eastway Drive, where police found them.

Two adult males who’d also been shot went to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said in the release. Police identified them as the pair who’d approached the ride share vehicle.

Police have not released the names and ages of those shot or the name of the ride-share service. No arrests have been announced.

Officers asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 704-334-1600.