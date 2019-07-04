South Carolina
Neighbors thought gunshots were fireworks as late-night SC shooting left man dead
Residents at Forest View Apartments thought the gunshots were fireworks late Wednesday night. Some peeked through their window blinds but said they couldn’t see much in the dark.
One woman, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, said she thought it was just fireworks until her daughter told her it was gunfire and called 911.
By the time police arrived, one male victim was lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 515 Webster Road in Greenville’s Nicholtown community.
He died at the scene and Greenville Police are investigating the death.
The black male, whose name is pending, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.
Multiple gunshots were fired in a breezeway of the 100 building at the complex, where a Greenville County Forensics team had removed bullets that lodged in walls and railings. Tape to measure the bullet holes still remained Thursday as residents discussed the shooting nearby.
One bullet lodged in the rear panel of a parked Chevy Impala and a shell casing remained on the windshield of the car Thursday morning as Greenville Police returned to the scene to process the casing.
The identity of the victim was expected to be released by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, officials said.
The suspect or suspects remained on the loose Thursday and Greenville Police asked the public for any information that may be helpful.
Officers responded to the 911 call just before 11 p.m. Wednesday about gunshots fired and a person wounded at the apartment complex, Donald Porter, Greenville Police spokesman, said.
They found a man critically injured and lying in a parking lot and rendered aid until EMS arrived, but he man died at the scene, Porter said.
No suspect name had been released Thursday morning as detectives worked to identify the shooter or shooters, Porter said.
Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other and that the shooting was an escalation of conflict between the parties, Porter said.
This is the second homicide in the city of Greenville this year.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864) 232-7463.
