Neighbors thought gunshots were fireworks as late-night SC shooting left man dead

Greenville News

Residents at Forest View Apartments thought the gunshots were fireworks late Wednesday night. Some peeked through their window blinds but said they couldn’t see much in the dark.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, said she thought it was just fireworks until her daughter told her it was gunfire and called 911.

By the time police arrived, one male victim was lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 515 Webster Road in Greenville’s Nicholtown community.

He died at the scene and Greenville Police are investigating the death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The black male, whose name is pending, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Multiple gunshots were fired in a breezeway of the 100 building at the complex, where a Greenville County Forensics team had removed bullets that lodged in walls and railings. Tape to measure the bullet holes still remained Thursday as residents discussed the shooting nearby.