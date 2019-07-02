Krispy Kreme now delivers around the Columbia area and beyond. What you need to know

12th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge VIDEO: Thousands took up the run-eat-run challenge in February 2016 for the 12th annual five-mile round trip Krispy Kreme Challenge race. The race began at the NC State University Bell Tower on Hillsborough Street, then to downtown Raleigh's Krisp Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: Thousands took up the run-eat-run challenge in February 2016 for the 12th annual five-mile round trip Krispy Kreme Challenge race. The race began at the NC State University Bell Tower on Hillsborough Street, then to downtown Raleigh's Krisp

You can now get the warm, gooey goodness of Krispy Kreme doughnuts delivered to your door.

The doughnut chain has offered delivery for months but this week began offering delivery via its mobile app, The Raleigh News & Observer reported. That includes nine locations in South Carolina — four of which are in the Columbia area.

Participating in the app delivery are the Krispy Kreme stores on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce; Clemson Road in Columbia; Garners Ferry Road in Columbia; and Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

Krispy Kreme locations outside the Columbia offering delivery are: Whiskey Road in Aiken; North Pleasantburg Drive and Woodruff Road in Greenville; Charlotte Highway in Indian Land; and Celanese Road in Rock Hill.

Delivery range may vary by location, but stores typically shoot for a delivery range of five miles from the store offering delivery, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

Customers can select a dozen original glazed, an assorted dozen, a filled dozen or build their own box. Delivery orders include a $4.99 delivery fee in addition to the cost of the doughnuts, taxes and a tip, and customers can add a tip when completing the order.