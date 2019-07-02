South Carolina

Here is how a Myrtle Beach man said he lost $150K in an online diamond scam

A Myrtle Beach man said he lost $150,000 in an online and text scam in which he was helping the suspect get “diamonds … into the U.S.”

The victim — a 52-year-old who lives in Myrtle Beach — told Horry County police about the problem on Friday, according to the report. The man said he contacted the suspect — who was believed to live in Las Vegas — via text messages and email.

In January, the suspect asked the victim for help in getting diamonds into the U.S., according to the report. The man said he looked at the situation as an investment and provided about $4,500.

Over time the suspect needed more money and kept detailing new issues, according to the report. The victim continued to provide money and “before he knew it, he was out of hand.”

When the victim stopped providing money, he learned the suspect had wired into his credit cards and stolen thousands of dollars, according to the report.

