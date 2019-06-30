South Carolina
‘The tree thief has struck again.’ Second maple planted by SC Girl Scouts stolen
Girl Scouts build moon rover at STEM Camp
A tree planted by a South Carolina Girl Scout group was stolen for the second time, town officials say.
The Girl Scouts had planted the original Japanese maple tree at the Clover Public Library for a community project and, in May, someone dug it up and stole it, according to the town of Clover.
A new tree was planted to replace it but, on Friday, that tree was stolen, the town said.
“The tree thief has struck again,” the town said on Facebook.
The next day, officers with the Clover Police Department found the new tree and arrested the person for stealing both, the town said. They also replanted the tree, according to the town’s Facebook post.
The post had nearly 600 likes and 70 comments as of Sunday.
“Who steals a tree? Not once but twice even! That’s just low,” one user commented.
Comments