She ran drugs, money for inmate dealers. SC teen’s mom says she’s more than that story

Kerrie Elaine Edgerley’s name and image were all over the news in September 2018.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office announced that she was abducted, was in danger, and asked for help finding the pregnant 18-year-old. Newspapers published headlines and television stations sent breaking news alerts about Edgerley, ensuring anyone in South Carolina connected to news knew about her.

Fortunately, that part of Edgerley’s life ended happily. She was found safe.

Last week, Edgerley was in the news again. She pleaded guilty along with seven others to being part of an Aiken County drug ring orchestrated by two inmates in South Carolina and Georgia prisons, federal prosecutors said on June 19. She could be sentenced to life in prison and fined millions.

How could the victim of a violent crime in September land on the other side of the law in just eight months? And what led a South Carolina teenager to become part of a drug ring?

Edgerley’s mother, Stacey Marie, blames herself and Edgerley’s difficult childhood. Her daughter isn’t a hardened drug dealer as portrayed in court hearings and recent news reports. She is a loving, loyal daughter and a mother who longs to be reunited with her newborn son.

“They have her all wrong and that is the truth,” Marie said.

Choice and circumstance

A grand jury indicted Edgerley and 12 others for conspiring to sell drugs throughout 2017. The drugs were worth about $33,000 on the street, according to a state narcotics agent.

Marie blames herself — “my own stupidity” and “my choices ... “ she said — on the environment that led to Edgerley’s eventual involvement with drugs. Beyond Edgerley’s decisions, her upbringing set her up for a collision with crime. A person with few choices is often forced to make bad ones, Marie expressed.

Marie made one of those bad choices that set consequences into motion she could have never predicted. She made a choice about how to keep the lights on.

After Marie left a difficult relationship, her family shunned her, she said. With five children, she struggled to find steady work and housing, and taking care of the children proved difficult. Kerrie, the youngest, was “in and out of school.” In a desperate moment, Marie stole a check from a relative to pay the electricity bill, she said. The stolen check landed her on probation about 10 years ago.

“We were not stable at all,” Marie said.

One of Marie’s issues was not having a vehicle. After receiving probation, she got a ride from a friend who made an unexpected stop. Marie didn’t know what was going on but another person got out and went into a shed near a house and stole some copper, she said.

Police arrested Marie as an accomplice and charged her with third degree burglary. She spent 10 months in jail awaiting court proceedings until a probation officer got her out, she said. She pleaded guilty to the charge, avoiding a prison sentence.

“I haven’t made the best choices but I did what I could to take care of my children,” Marie said.

During Marie’s 10 months in jail, Kerrie and her other children were “on the streets fending for themselves” between 2012 and 2013. Kerrie was separated from her sister and sent to live in a girls’ home.

But Kerrie hated the girls’ home and ran away with an older girl, Marie said. The night the two ran away, two men attacked Kerrie, who was 13 years old at the time, Marie said. They left her at a fast food restaurant where the police were called and took her back to the girls’ home. Marie was told about the attack in jail.

“Knowing my baby wanted and needed me, and my choices was holding me back from her, and played a large role why it happened, I’m still destroyed inside over that,” Marie said.

Choice and crime

Overcoming the attack, the separation from family, homelessness, “all she’s been through,” her mother said, Kerrie Edgerley earned her G.E.D. by 17 years old. But the challenges in her life also factored into Edgerley developing a drug habit as a teenager.

“I really don’t know if I could walk a block in her shoes much less a mile,” Marie said. Still a light shined in her daughter to brighten other people.

In the month after Edgerley’s abduction, Marie gave her daughter some money to buy a diaper bag. When Edgerley noticed a homeless man in the Walmart parking lot, she bought him a blanket with what she had left over and gave him money to buy food and coffee.

Edgerley took in another teenager who was living out of a backpack on the streets after her mother died, Marie said. Edgerley gave the homeless teen clothes and bought her undergarments. A former boyfriend of Edgerley’s never was a believer in God, but after he met Edgerley, he started saying a blessing before every meal, Marie said. Edgerley’s faith had rubbed off on him.

That impulse to help people came out in a career choice. Edgerley “was head strong on becoming a nurse” and working toward getting a degree, Marie said. Circumstances and choices derailed that ambition.

In June 2017, Edgerley rode to the store with some friends. She didn’t know the car was stolen, and when police pulled them over, the kindness and loyalty of Edgerley turned against her, her mother said. She hid meth belonging to a friend, thinking she would help him, Marie said. Police searched her and found the drugs.

Police charged Edgerley with distribution of meth. She pleaded guilty and avoided prison time but was sentenced to three years probation and fined almost $800.

With the fines and a felony charge, the goal to become a nurse faded and Edgerley fell deeper into crime, becoming a part of a scheme to move meth and heroin into Aiken County, according to prosecutors. The ring operated between January 2017 and January 2018.

Federal prosecutor William Witherspoon said Edgerley and the others involved with the drug ring knew Kenneth Evans, known by the nickname Kuntry, before he pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and a gun charge and began a 16 year sentence. Marie contends that her daughter came to know Evans through a friend after he was sent prison.

Evans and Eddie Brockington, an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections, “were communicating to the people on the outside” in Aiken to get meth and heroin from Atlanta and bring it back to sell in South Carolina, Witherspoon said.

They brought more than four kilograms of the drugs to South Carolina, an indictment alleges.

Edgerley became what Marie called a “do boy,” someone on the outside who sells drugs, collects money and sends it back in the form of prison currency to an inmate who’s coordinating the supply.

When she was reportedly kidnapped, Edgerley “wasn’t collecting anymore,” Marie said.

“The way they work, there’s no quitting them,” she said. “You see most of the dealers are making the calls and sales from prison.”

Edgerley was kidnapped from the mobile home where she lived early that September morning after 26-year-old Edward Akridge broke into her Edgefield County house, according to arrest warrants. Akridge threatened the pregnant teen and two others with a handgun, pistol whipping one of them and demanding money, reports said. When he didn’t get any money, Akridge took Edgerley instead, the warrants say. Marie got a text saying not to call police about her daughter.

“They wanted money. We didn’t have any. I was scared. I told them I was on my way,” Marie recalled. “They broke her phone after telling me to tell my daughter goodbye.”

Marie took the risk and involved police. Akridge and a getaway driver drove Edgerley to Lexington County, an investigator said in a report. They called the teen’s mother looking to make a deal for her daughter’s return. Just before midnight, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents found Akridge and his accomplice near the Lake Murray dam, according to reports, rescuing Edgerley from the back seat of the car and arresting the two suspects.

Prosecutors wouldn’t say if Edgerley’s kidnapping was drug related.

With the abduction, another arrest scare from being around people with drugs, and about to have her baby, Edgerley “changed her life,” Marie said.

Edgerley gave birth to her son about two months after the alleged kidnapping. To get away from the drugs, dealers and crime, and to give her son a sound start, Edgerley and her mother moved away to another part of Aiken.

For the teen’s part in the drug ring, a judge ordered a warrant for Edgerley on Nov. 20 2018, and authorities arrested her after she spent three weeks with her child, Marie said.

On June 18, Edgerley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth. She admitted to moving at least 50 grams of meth in her guilty plea.

Edgerley could be sentenced to up to life in prison and fined $20 million. She pleaded guilty hoping to avoid the harsher sentencing, “In hopes to hurry home to be with her son,” Marie said.

“A better person for her son”

“Kerrie does not deserve to be sentenced to that many years,” Marie said. “I’m not saying what she did do needs to be looked over. What I am saying is she’s not who they think she is.”

To Marie, authorities and the people who have heard about her in the news over the years know her as the runaway without reason, a kidnapping victim with an incomplete story, and now a dealer without understanding the desperation Edgerley has lived with.

Marie remembered a time when she and her daughter were homeless, living in the car that she sometimes parked in the woods to sleep. They were on the side of the road one night. They didn’t have anywhere to go, Marie said.

“It started raining, Kerrie was on her period and had messed up her clothes. She started crying and looked up at me, and that was the first time I had no clue of what we were gonna do. I couldn’t help her. I couldn’t protect my baby. And that was the first time she saw me cry.”

That kind of desperation makes decent people, at times, have to make bad choices.

“She’s so strong. So much stronger than I am,” Marie said. “She tells me every time I talk to her, God has a purpose for this. That someone she needs to meet on her journey is there. And when God feels she’s learned her lesson, he will allow her to return home a better person for her son.”