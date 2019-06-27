‘Look at ‘em!’ Watch this wild shark-feeding frenzy off a Grand Strand coast

Dozens of sharks attack fish and netting off SC coast A Georgetown fisher saw sharks attacking fish in a feeding frenzy. He captured the moment on video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Georgetown fisher saw sharks attacking fish in a feeding frenzy. He captured the moment on video.

Darren Carter was out on the ocean when he saw an unusual site last Monday. He grabbed a camera and captured a shark-feeding frenzy going on near a jetty in Georgetown.

A few yards away from Carter’s boat, several sharks were attacking a school of fish, splashing in the water as the they sped through the mass of their pray.

His video shows a chaotic scene as the sharks try to fuel up on the school of fish.

“My God, the sharks, I’ve never seen so many,” he said in an email. “It was pretty good until they ate the product and the nets.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carter said he has been out to this fishing spot before, and it seems more and more sharks are coming closer to the boats. He said there were about four other boats around him when they came up close.

For him, he is worried all those hungry sharks getting close to boats could lead to a fatality one day if folks aren’t careful. He suggested the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources doing something to make sure no one gets hurt.

“They need to do something about this problem. Every year they’re just getting worse and costing everyone money and it won’t be long before a fatality will happen around here,” Carter said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says on its website that shark fatalities are rare. While there is a shark-fishing season where killing them is legal, it does not believe overfishing sharks would reduce the amount of attacks. In fact, governments are required by federal law to ensure shark populations are maintained.