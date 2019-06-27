Funeral arrangements set for 26-year-old SC trooper who died while off duty

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Jesse D. Cannon, one of its troopers, died Saturday. South Carolina Department of Public Safety

A member of the South Carolina Highway Patrol who died last Saturday will be laid to rest this weekend.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Trooper First Class Jesse D. Cannon, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said Thursday in a news release.

The 26-year-old was off duty when he died at a Greer residence, The State reported.

Visitation for the Troop Eight Criminal Interdiction Unit dog handler will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church in Greer.

Immediately following that, a funeral service will be held for Cannon at the church.

Cannon served in Troop Eight since 2014, and previously was a member of Troop Three, according to the department of public safety.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigated Cannon’s death, and told The State that no foul play was involved.

Kent Dill, the Senior Deputy Coroner in the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, confirmed to The State that Cannon died by suicide.

“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said in a news release. “Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

According to the news release SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said, “Trooper Cannon took great pride in his work and served his department well as a member of our Criminal Interdiction Team. We will continue to stand alongside the Cannon family during the difficult days ahead.”

Memorials can be sent to: SC Law Enforcement Assistance Program (SCLEAP), 2501 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC, 29205.