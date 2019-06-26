Teen on moped hurt after being ‘bumped’ during police chase, Chester sheriff says

‘Our neighbors are watching’: new Chester County sheriff tells law enforcement they will ‘work together’ Newly appointed Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey was sworn in Wednesday morning at the Chester County Courthouse. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Dorsey as sheriff after former Sheriff Alex Underwood was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Newly appointed Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey was sworn in Wednesday morning at the Chester County Courthouse. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Dorsey as sheriff after former Sheriff Alex Underwood was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday.

A Chester County deputy in pursuit of a moped collided with it and the teen driver was injured, sheriff officials said.

“During a chase, a deputy inadvertently bumped the moped,” Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement to The Herald.

Details about why the deputy was pursuing the teen have not yet been released.

The identity of the 17-year-old moped driver has not been released.

The incident happened Wednesday evening in Great Falls in southeastern Chester County, police said.

There was a “minor injury to the driver of the moped,” Dorsey said.

The driver of the moped was taken to a hospital as a precaution but injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Dorsey said.

Charges against the moped driver are pending, including failure to stop for police, Dorsey said.





Check back for updates on this developing story.