Lexington man charged with DUI after crash disables traffic lights, delays commute

Coleman F. Terrapin was charged with DUI after traffic lights were damaged in a crash. Lexington Police Department

A South Carolina man was accused of driving drunk when he crashed his car Wednesday morning, causing damage and traffic delays, the Lexington Police Department said.

The collision occurred when Coleman F. Terrapin wrecked his Toyota at about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Gibson Road, police said in a news release.





Witnesses said Terrapin’s red Toyota was driving on US-378, toward West Main Street, when it hit a raised median on the left side of the road and crossed into the opposite lane of travel, where it hit another raised median before smashing into a traffic control device, according to the news release.

The wreck disabled traffic lights, the roads were closed and traffic was detoured for more than nine hours, police said. This caused delays for drivers making the morning commute, including during the height of rush hour, as the road was not reopened until after 10:30 a.m., according to the news release.

After receiving medical treatment for minor injuries, the 24-year-old Lexington resident was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, police said in the news release.

Terrapin was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, and was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to the news release.

Named after Lexington 6-year-old Emma Longstreet, the 2014 law requires the installation of device on vehicles of first-offense drunk drivers.