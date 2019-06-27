Shrimp, oysters, fish: Your guide to buying fresh local seafood on the Grand Strand

Commercial shrimping, shrimp farming and the future of the seafood industry What are the pros and cons of commercial shrimping versus aquafarming shrimp? Craig Reaves, a Beaufort based commercial shrimper for 20 years, Scott McNair, a shrimp farmer in Yemassee for more than 30 years, and Al Stokes, the manager at Waddell Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What are the pros and cons of commercial shrimping versus aquafarming shrimp? Craig Reaves, a Beaufort based commercial shrimper for 20 years, Scott McNair, a shrimp farmer in Yemassee for more than 30 years, and Al Stokes, the manager at Waddell

Locals and tourists along the Grand Strand have plenty of options to buy fresh, raw seafood to take home and cook themselves.

From shrimp to oysters to fish, fresh catches are found at markets from North Myrtle Beach to Georgetown. Here is a list of spots to visit, including some markets where you can dine in.

North Myrtle Beach/Calabash:

Flying Fish Public Market & Grill, at 4744 U.S. 17 S., is part restaurant and part seafood market, offering a view of the Intracoastal Waterway, local seafood and a variety of shellfish, according to its website.

Platt’s Seafood, at 1104 Sea Mountain Hwy., sells fish filets, from grouper to swordfish to tilapia, lobster, crabs and can cook up fried seafood baskets, the website states. Its website also lists a number of other seafood options and sides, including octopus, alligator meat, mussels and hushpuppies.

Chandee Shrimp Company, 9939 Nance St., is a small, waterfront spot in Calabash that offers fresh shrimp and fish.

Myrtle Beach:

Mr. Fish Seafood Market, at 6307 N. Kings Highway, is a Myrtle Beach spot to dine in or purchase fresh seafood to go. The restaurant sells sea bass, ahi tuna, mahi mahi, shrimp, snow crab legs, sea scallops and a list of other catches. Mr. Fish has happy hours daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and $2 crabs each Wednesday.

Bimini’s, at 936 Lake Arrowhead Rd., advertises as a place where the locals go, with cold drinks, fresh seafood and a market that’s open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The market has jumbo shrimp, lobster tails, fresh fish and oysters.

Conway:

Ocean Fish Market, at 302 Kingston St., provides a market and dine-in experience. The downtown market is open daily, but closed Sundays.

Shelley’s Fish Market, at 1515 3rd Ave., offers oysters and large crab legs that can be steamed for customers.

Murrells Inlet:

Seven Seas Seafood Market, at 3476 U.S. 17 Business, has the motto, “From the boat to your throat.” The local market sells Murrells Inlet fish, shrimp and clams. Customers may also find crab meat, Carolina Black Grouper, homemade crab cakes and snapper, according to its site.

Harrelson’s Seafood Market, at 4368 U.S. 17 Business, has a variety of fresh seafood, as well as homemade conch fritters and Low Country boil bags. Here’s a list of what local boats are bringing in daily, according to the market’s website.

Murrells Inlet Seafood, at 4886 S. U.S. 17 Business, is open daily with lobster, shrimp, seasonings and spices, and also caters oyster roasts, according to its site.

Georgetown:

Independent Seafood, at 1 Cannon St., has brought fresh seafood to the area for more than 75 years. Located on the riverfront, the spot offers local shrimp and fish.

Georgetown Seafood Co. Inc., at 1902 Highmarket St., offers shrimp, live crabs, scallops and a variety of fish.