$100,000 lottery ticket sold at Midlands gas station

COLUMBIA, SC

Someone is starting their week $100,000 richer after a winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Midlands gas station, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

The lottery said Monday that a winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at Enmarket No. 882 on Neeses Highway in Orangeburg.

Because the player paid an extra dollar for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000, according to the release.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 3, 6, 11, 14 and 66, with a Powerball of 21.

Lottery officials say more than 11,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $122 million, according to the lottery.

