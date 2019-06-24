South Carolina
The Miss SC 2019 pageant is this week. Here’s how to go or watch from home
Pageant queens arrive in Columbia to compete in 2019 Miss SC
The Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants begin Tuesday at The Township Auditorium in Columbia.
Preliminary competitions will be held each night through Thursday and culminate with the crowning of the 2018 Miss Teen SC and Miss SC on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
The three consecutive nights of preliminary competitions begin at 7 p.m. The finals for the Miss SC Teen competition will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Miss South Carolina 2018 finals begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Contestants arrived Friday at the Columbia Hilton for registration and a welcome party. Many of the contestants posed with reigning Miss South Carolina Davia Bunch and Miss South Carolina Teen Berkley Bryant.
Bunch’s mother died of bone marrow cancer when Davia was 15. So the University of South Carolina senior spent her year pitching donor registration at her two to three public appearances a week through the Be The Match program.
Bunch said that picking her favorite experience during her reign “would be like picking your favorite flavor of ice cream. They’re all good. But the most important thing is the friends I’ve made here” at the pageant.
For other other event details go to miss-sc.org.
The admissions prices for preliminary competitions are:
▪ $46.50 — floor and first balcony
▪ $44.50 — second balcony
▪ $30.50 — gallery
Teen final night competition
▪ $51.50 — floor and first balcony
▪ $49.50 — second balcony
▪ $36.50 — gallery
Miss SC final night competition
▪ $68.50 — floor and first balcony
▪ $66.50 — second balcony
▪ $41.50 — gallery
How to stream live on the web
Register to watch a livestream of the preliminaries and the finals at miss-sc.org. The charge is $8.95 per night Tuesday through Thursday and $13.95 for Friday and Saturday nights. The charge for the entire week is $27.95.
How to watch on TV
WACH FOX will broadcast the Miss SC finals on Saturday beginning with the red carpet at 8 p.m.
Comments