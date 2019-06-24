South Carolina
She fell in a Myrtle Beach area Kroger parking lot — now she wants millions, suit says
A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them
A Florida couple is suing for $2 million after the wife was injured on a bicycle while pedaling through the parking lot at a Myrtle Beach area Kroger, according to a lawsuit filed in Horry County.
Joan and James Higgins were riding on bicycles through the parking lot after purchasing socks at Kroger located in the Galleria Shopping Center, at 9610 N. Kings Highway, in January 2018 when Joan hit a pothole, causing her to lose control of the bike, the lawsuit states.
She was thrown from the bicycle and suffered serious and permanent injuries, the suit states.
The couple filed the lawsuit against landowner Chestnut & Sons, Inc. and is asking for $2 million in damage costs.
According to the lawsuit, Chestnut & Sons was aware of the pothole and had marked yellow lines around the area, but “failed to adequately make said repairs.”
A spokesperson with Chestnut & Sons could not be reached in time for this report.
Comments