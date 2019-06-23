Death of off-duty trooper mourned by South Carolina Highway Patrol

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one of its troopers died Saturday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The South Carolina Highway patrol said it is mourning the death of a trooper who died Saturday.

Jesse D. Cannon was off duty when he died around 2:30 p.m. in Greenville, the highway patrol said in a news release.

The first-class trooper was a member of the Troop Eight Criminal Interdiction Unit since 2014, previously serving as a dog handler in Troop Three.

“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said in the news release. “Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

According to the news release SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said, “Trooper Cannon took great pride in his work and served his department well as a member of our Criminal Interdiction Team. We will continue to stand alongside the Cannon family during the difficult days ahead.”

Cannon’s death is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.