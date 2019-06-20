Woman accused in drive-by shooting of ‘innocent’ York teen caught in NC, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The South Carolina woman accused of shooting an “innocent” teen in the back on Father’s Day was captured Thursday in North Carolina after a five-day manhunt, police said.

Brittany Sade McKnight, 24, of Blacksburg, is in the Cleveland County jail, said York Police Department chief Andy Robinson.

McKnight is being held without bond under a fugitive arrest warrant in Shelby, N.C., jail records show.

York police have arrest warrants for McKnight for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the Sunday shooting, police records show.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details about how she was captured Thursday have not yet been released, said York police Det. Kevin Hoffman, the lead detective on the case.

She had been wanted by local police in South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as state agents in both Carolinas. Federal authorities also were alerted to be part of the search after York police said McKnight was armed and dangerous.

The victim, 18, was airlifted by helicopter from the Valley neighborhood of York to a Charlotte hospital on Sunday after he was shot in the back as McKnight sprayed bullets at another woman, police said. He has not been identified.

“It appears the man was an innocent victim in all this,” Robinson said.

The incident happened on Galilean Road after noon in the neighborhood on the city’s southern edge. McKnight was driving slowly through the neighborhood when she started shooting, Robinson said.

It remains unclear if McKnight will waive extradition back to South Carolina or go through a protracted legal battle to fight extradition that could take weeks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.