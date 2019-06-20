70-mph wind gusts possible as storms charge through South Carolina, forecasters say

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Most of South Carolina could see strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and into the evening, the National Weather Service says.

Storms will start in the Upstate around 1 p.m. and spread to the east, according to the state Climate Office. “Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are fair game for the State 2-10 p.m. Primary threat will be 50-70 mph wind gusts mixing down to the surface from the stronger cells,” the Climate Office said Thursday.

In the Upstate, forecasters said, heavy rain will move in with possible cloud-to-ground lightning.

“Thunderstorms will develop around mid-day and become quite strong or severe through the afternoon as they move east. Some of these storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two is not out of the question,” the Weather Service warned for western South Carolina.

The severe weather threat for the Midlands area is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Weather Service in Columbia.

“Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, some of which could become severe. The primary severe weather hazards will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail,” forecasters warned.

There’s a small craft advisory in effect for the Grand Strand and severe thunderstorms are “likely late this afternoon to mid evening,” the National Weather Service said.

In the Lowcountry, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Charleston said severe weather could move through the area between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. “Some thunderstorms could become severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail this afternoon into evening,” according to the NWS.

