Bernie is coming to Rock Hill. Here’s what you need to know to see the candidate

‘It’s an inspiring time’: Rock Hill mayor welcomes 3 presidential candidates Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys escorted Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke Friday through downtown Rock Hill during a campaign stop. Democratic candidates Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg will visit Rock Hill Saturday, March 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys escorted Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke Friday through downtown Rock Hill during a campaign stop. Democratic candidates Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg will visit Rock Hill Saturday, March 23.

Presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will make his first 2019 stop in Rock Hill at Clinton College Sunday.

Sanders, who lost the 2016 Democratic primary to Hilary Clinton, will be holding a town hall at Clinton College’s John. W. Martin Gymnasium on Crawford Road starting at 3 p.m.

Actor Danny Glover, star of “Lethal Weapon” films, will make an appearance at the town hall, according to a Clinton College statement.

Sanders is the sixth Democratic candidate to visit Rock Hill this year, following appearances by former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders last visited Rock Hill in November 2015 for a presidential forum with then-candidates Hillary Clinton and Martin O’Malley at Winthrop University.

The S.C. Democratic Party’s convention weekend in Columbia kicks off Friday with 22 of 24 Democratic 2020 primary candidates, including Sanders, according to The State newspaper.

The convention weekend also coincides with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry” on Friday.

Doors to open at 2 p.m. The event is free.