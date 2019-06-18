2 killed, including Charleston teen, in York County crash on I-77 in Rock Hill

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A teen from the lowcountry of South Carolina has been identified as one of two people killed in a crash Monday in York County.

Quinyah McCoy, 17, of North Charleston, was a backseat passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle on northbound Interstate 77, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

McCoy died at the scene.

The driver of the car that McCoy was in also died after the wreck, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver died in Charlotte at Carolinas Medical Center after being airlifted from the scene, Miller said.

Because the driver died in North Carolina, the identity of the driver has not yet been released by South Carolina officials.

Three other people were injured in the wreck, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department and highway patrol troopers.

The car driven by the deceased was traveling northbound on I-77 near mile marker 82 around 12:30 p.m. Monday when it became disabled in the second lane from the left of the four-lane highway, Miller said. The car had four people in it, Miller said - the driver and McCoy who died, and two other passengers.

A pickup truck driven by a man from Irmo then collided with the disabled car, Miller said.

The two other passengers in the car that was disabled were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Miller said.

The driver of the pickup truck also was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was hurt, Miller said.

The names of the people injured have not been released. Rock Hill Police Department officers also responded and worked traffic near the scene as the highway was blocked for more than an hour.

The collision remains under investigation by both the highway patrol Major Accident Investigation (MAIT) team, and the coroner’s office.