Clemson police working 2 armed robberies in 2 days

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Clemson convenience store at gunpoint early Monday. Clemson Police Department/Facebook

Police are working two armed robberies that happened near the Clemson University campus, and it’s not yet clear if the two incidents are related.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, Clemson officers responded to the Stop-A-Minit on Tiger Boulevard, where an armed robbery was reported, the police department said on Facebook. A man entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.

The robber ran away in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. No one was injured.

Surveillance images showed the man, wearing a black and gray Columbia jacket with the hood pulled over his head, black Adidas pants and what appear to be black and white shoes. He was wearing a black ski mask, WSPA reported.

Monday’s robbery followed the robbery of two people who were walking nearby on Victoria Square just after midnight Saturday, reports WYFF. That’s off College Avenue not far from Tiger Boulevard.

“We are not sure whether there is a connection or not,” said Deputy Chief Jeffrey Stone of the Clemson Police Department, according to the Anderson Independent Mail.

Both robberies prompted the university to put out a CU SAFE ALERT urging people to avoid the areas.