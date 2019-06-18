Cockfighting video sent to sheriff leads to drug arrest in South Carolina, cops say

File photo from Feb. 9, 2018 shows a rooster seized in a rescue. Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals via AP

A video of cockfighting in South Carolina showed three men in a circle as roosters fought in the middle, according to multiple media reports.

The video led deputies to arrest two men, and they’re still looking for one more, WHNS reported.

A “concerned citizen” gave the video to the Union County Sheriff’s Office that showed the roosters fighting in a yard, The Spartanburg Herald Journal reported.

The department said the video was taken May 25 and given to deputies June 5, the newspaper said.

“We get a lot of complaints on chicken fighting – cockfighting – it’s hard to catch,” Union County Sheriff David Taylor told WSPA.

The sheriff said deputies searched the property, taking chickens, eggs and an incubator, and found 310 grams of marijuana, more than half a pound, WSPA reported.

“Usually when you see dog fighting, chicken fighting – or cockfighting – whatever you want to call it, you’ll find some type of drug or drug paraphernalia,” Taylor told the TV station. “It’s kinda like cake and ice cream.”

Police arrested the property owner, 45-year-old Jerry Whitehead Jr. and took out warrants for Doman Walter, both seen in the video, according to WHNS.

Union County court records show Whitehead was charged with cockfighting and drug manufacture/possession. He’s been released on a $4,000 bond.